Works to repair burst water main in Creegh

Irish Water and Clare County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in West Clare following a burst pipe near Creegh.

Customers in Quilty, Doonbeg, Cooraclare, Kilkee, Kilrush, Kilmihil, Labasheeda, Creegh and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure, discolouration and/or outages today as a result of this unplanned outage in this area.

It is expected that the water supply will be restored by 11pm this evening. Following the completion of the repair it may take a number of hours for normal water supply to fully return to all affected properties.

We understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thank customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.We would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.