Wynne concerned over Breast Check screening delays

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, speaking today on the news that Breast Check Screening may not be back to full operation until October.

Deputy Wynne said; “I am concerned over the news that the breast check screening service may not return to full capacity until October.”

According to figure published by the Irish Independent there has been over a 50% drop in the number of screening carried out between January and June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

“This reduction in screening will clearly lead to a major backlog in tested when the service does eventually get up and running again. It is imperative that the proper resourced are put in place to ensure these back logs are cleared,” Ms Wynne said.

“We cannot allow women to fall through the cracks again on this one, early intervention is key to detecting and fighting any potential issues. I am really concerned for these women at home worrying while they wait for tests and results, we cannot comprehend the future implications if these screening are not restarted soon,” she added.