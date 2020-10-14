Autumn Celebration at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park is embracing Autumn from Wednesday to Sunday this week (14th to the 18th Oct inclusive) with a special homage to the ‘season of mist and mellow fruitfulness’ on display throughout the popular visitor attraction.

A “Welcome Autumn” experience will see the site transformed with autumnal traditions, through traditional Irish music, animation and autumnal displays associated with the season. In addition to animators dressed in period costume from 100 years ago, staff throughout the Folk Park have embraced the Autumn theme and are dressing in costume to reflect rural Ireland of long ago.

The Folk Park will be decked out to reflect Autumn in all its glory. Visitors will get an opportunity to meet the Bean an Tí’s as they prepare their homes for the season ahead while the Folk Park gardeners, adorned in traditional attire, have created delightful displays of seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants and foliage bursting with intense autumnal colour.

Learn about the importance of the autumnal harvest from Bunratty Folk Park’s resident farmers and enjoy thatching demonstrations.

Given the Level 3 restrictions, some of the Folk Park farmhouses will be closed, while others will use half doors to provide a window into the interiors. However, additional animators on site will be available to chat to visitors, from the village school teacher who will be doing outdoor classes to gardeners, all ready to dispense gardening tips, and tell visitors about what village life was like in Ireland back in the early 1900’s. All topped off with the village musicians performing a host of lively and traditional tunes! While Bunratty Castle itself is closed, a castle guide dressed in medieval costume will be on hand to enthral visitors with stories of the castle’s turbulent and exciting history.

With 26 acres to explore including woodland walks, a very popular fairy trail, a secret walled garden, a Viking themed playground and animals to see all along the route including the resident wolfhounds Meabh and Saoirse, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park have numerous Covid 19 procedures and protocols in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its staff and customers. The attraction has also received the Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter Accreditation – a Government-endorsed initiative that seeks to recognise businesses that are Covid 19 Safety compliant.

Reduced price tickets are available while Level 3 restrictions are in place (adults €8 and children €5). There will be a limited number of tickets available for each date, with 2 time slot options available per day. Pre-booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. To book visit www.bunrattycastle.ie