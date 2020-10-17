Burren Food Fayre goes virtual this year

The Burren Food Fayre is going virtual this year, with an impressive line-up of food producers and chefs from all over the Burren taking part in a series of free online events.

The event now, in its 9th year, will be live streamed on Facebook and You Tube over 12 days from the 23rd of October to the 3rd November at 7pm each evening.

“Our aim is simple, we want to showcase the rich food culture we have here in the Burren, and bring the recipes of our hugely successful book, ‘Burren Dinners’, alive.”

“This event is particularly important this year as it brings the Burren to attendees who are unable to travel, due to Covid 19 restrictions, as well as those who have a connection to the area. It means we are still able to offer a taste of the Burren in a safe and responsible way.” Mr O’Dwyer commented.

Over the course of the event, 12 chefs or food producers will present a 20 minute demo each evening from wherever they are in the region.

“It is a great opportunity for attendees to tune in and learn the recipes from the book and get expert tips and advice from chefs, producers and growers in the Burren,” said Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of Burren Ecotourism Network and organiser of the event.

Those taking part include head chef Robbie McAuley from Gregan’s Castle hotel, Chef John Gilmartin from Hotel Doolin, Birgitta Curtin from the Burren Smokehouse, Siobhan Ni Ghairbhith from St Tola Goats Cheese, Oonagh O’Dwyer from Wild Kitchen and Ciara O’Halloran from Flaggy Shore Oysters.

The Burren region is widely known as the ‘Fertile Rock’ and includes a wide variety of food producers including fish smokers, beef, dairy, sheep and oyster farmers, as well as distillers, foragers, herbalists, cheesemakers, bakers and chefs. This group have been working together for many years and have made the Burren an award winning food destination, with the Burren Food Trail winning the Burren Food Town award in 2015.

People who aren’t able to attend the event, can catch up later as everything will be recorded and available on Facebook and You Tube.

“We are hoping to reach a bigger audience on the Social Media Platforms and also to give more people a chance to see some of our well known chefs, producers, cheesemakers, foragers and bakers in action. If people like what they see, when it is safe to travel again they can visit the Burren and taste the foods in person.” concluded Mr O’Dwyer.

For more information visit the website or Facebook page.