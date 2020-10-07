Clare County Council Covid-19 service update

Clare County Council will continue to provide services in accordance with public health guidelines during the period that Clare remains at Covid Risk Level 3.

Members of the public are requested to note the following:

– Where services can be delivered by telephone, email, post or online, Clare County Council strongly encourages people to avail of these options to reduce the numbers attending at Council offices. The public are reminded that motor tax services are available online atwww.motortax.ie.

– Face coverings must be worn by members of the public who attend at Council buildings.

– Parks and playgrounds will remain open while activities are reduced to maximum pods of 15 for non-contact training outdoors at John O’Sullivan Park, Tim Smythe Park and Active Kilrush facilities.

– All branch libraries will reduce services to ‘call and collect’ – the public cannot visit the library but can ring ahead to book their stock picks, which can then be collected at the library door. The cocooning book delivery service to those most at risk from Covid-19 will continue.

– The Local Studies Centre will close to the public but will be available by phone. The County Museum will close until further notice. All performances, events, gatherings and activities in glór will be cancelled (or postponed, where possible) until further notice.

– People must stay in their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

For Clare County Council office opening hours please visit www.clarecoco.ie. Please note that entry to Council offices is by appointment only after 1:00pm, Monday-Friday.

The public are asked to comply with all measures in place and to be mindful of the public health guidelines when visiting Council offices.

For further information, please contact our Customer Services team on 065-6821616, email customerservices@clarecoco.ie or visithttp://www.clarecoco.ie/services/