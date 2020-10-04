Concern at increasing Covid numbers in Mid-West

In light of today’s increasing Covid 19 cases in the Mid West, HSE Public Health Mid West are re-iterating their messages on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health say that case numbers are clearly rising across the region and that everyone in the Mid West needs to remain vigilant, to ensure that the results from everyone’s efforts of the last few months isn’t undone.

Dr Anne Dee, Specialist in Public Health Medicine says that in the Mid-West we need to redouble our efforts in order to avoid further spread and the introduction of increased restrictions in the Mid-West. Everybody needs to play their part.

For now this means:

Avoiding social situations wherever possible

Avoiding crowded situations

Limit contact with others and maintain physical distancing,

Wear a face mask

Wash your hands well and often,

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing,

This will not only prevent transmission of the virus but also protects older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers.

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara said on Twitter this evening: “Our response as a State and as a society needs to be proportionate. Measures that are not necessary will do irreparable damage. NPHET needs to explain to the people and their representatives in this democracy why this recommendation is necessary and proportionate.”