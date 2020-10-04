Could you be a Kenwood Young Baker?

Kenwood in association with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics (ATHE) are calling on students to enter their best bakes for a chance to win a complete Kenwood kitchen kit.

And! the icing on the cake? Your school’s Home Economics room gets a full kit out too!

There are two categories in the Kenwood Young Baker competition; Junior (1st-3rd year) and Senior (4th-6th year) and you don’t have to be a Home Economics student to enter – perhaps you honed your skills as a home baker during lockdown and you have the right stuff to fold, knead, bake and ice your way to victory.

So grab your spatula and let’s bake the world a batter place! Closing date is 19th October. Winners announced 2nd November 2020.

Judges:

Judges will sift through the entries to crown the Kenwood Young Baker.

Chef Patrick Ryan is the face behind the award-winning Firehouse bakery and bread school. A former Corporate Law student, Patrick swapped law books for chef knives. Patrick has secured his place as one of Ireland’s most prolific artisan bakers.

Susan Coleman Channel Manager for De’longhi Group in Ireland. Susan is a keen cook and makes great use of all of the Kenwood products. Susan’s vision for Kenwood is to look at the next generation of cooks and chefs and help them along the way through education via Kenwood channels and of course through the Kenwood Young Baker competition.

Sinead Keegan, President of ATHE. Sinead is passionate about all things Home Economics and believes that the skills and knowledge the subject equips our young people with is invaluable for their future wellbeing as individuals and the wellbeing of society as a whole.

The Prize:

The overall Kenwood Young Baker in Junior and Senior categories will win a complete Kenwood kitchen kit out for them and their school worth €10,000. There will also be prizes for the runner up in each category.

Junior category winner receives Kenwood kMix. Plus wins a kit out for their Home Economics room in school. Wins an online cookery class with Patrick Ryan for the class.

Senior category winner receives Kenwood kMix. Plus wins a kit out for their Home Economics room in school. Wins an online cookery class with Patrick Ryan for the class.

Every entry will receive an online certificate.

How to Enter:

To enter simply upload your entry at https://www.kenwoodyoungbaker.com/

Top 10 Tips from Sinead Keegan President of ATHE: