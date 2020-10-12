Gardaí seek witnesses to Kilkee incident

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help as they investigate an incident earlier this year where a man was found injured on a street in Kilkee.

The man was discovered by Gardaí on routine patrol, lying on a footpath with head injuries. The man was transported to University Hospital Limerick by National Ambulance Service paramedics. Following subsequent examination in hospital the man was found to have sustained a fractured skull.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks has issued an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“In the early hours of Saturday, 1st August at 2.40am, Gardaí on mobile patrol came across a male lying on the footpath on O’Curry Street, Kilkee. This man had sustained lacerations to his head. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and after a CT scan was carried out it was discovered that the male had suffered a bone fracture to his head,” Sgt Brooks said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of O’Curry Street, Kilkee between 2am and 3am and may have seen this male or any assault on this male to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550,” she added.