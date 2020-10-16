ICO’s Schubert & Dvořàk concert moves online

Following two sell-out concerts in September, the Irish Chamber Orchestra has cancelled its latest planned offering of Schubert & Dvořàk directed by Katherine Hunka at University Concert Hall, Limerick tonight.

Instead, Schubert & Dvořàk will be recorded for online broadcast across ICO social media channels from Thursday 22 October @5pm for one week only.

In a programme that spans centuries, Katherine Hunka’s demonstrates extraordinary virtuosity in Schubert’s concerted masterpiece, his Rondo for Violin and String Orchestra, which is fresh, lyrical, and totally lovable.

There is so much to admire in Kildare-born David Fennessy’s compositions. He has been described as a ‘composer of deep sensitivity, style and a knack for doing imaginative things with old samples’. Hirta Rounds conjures up the eerie atmosphere of an abandoned island on the remote St Kilda archipelago off the West Coast of Scotland whose last inhabitants were evacuated in the 1930s. Prepare to be intrigued and excited by Hirta Rounds as Fennessy flexes the ICO’s orchestral muscle through scenes of rough terrain and wild abandon.

Bursting with emotion, Dvořák’s String Serenade is one of this his most popular works enriched by his melodic inventiveness. From lyrical to exuberant this work has it all.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience the Irish Chamber Orchestra recorded live from your sofa from Thursday 22 October @5pm. This broadcast will be available for one week only. The performance will be introduced by RTÉ lyric fm presenter, Liz Nolan and will be recorded for future broadcast on RTÉ lyric fm.

Many musicians, whose livelihood is playing in front of audiences, have faced a particularly difficult path over the past seven months. The Irish Chamber Orchestra has maintained a strong online presence across social media since March and has been lucky to perform in front of live audiences in August and September. We are delighted to be able to record and stream this concert in the current climate and we are grateful for support of ICO initiatives at this difficult time.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. International touring is generously supported by Culture Ireland. For ticket/information see www.irishchamberorchestra.com