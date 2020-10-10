Irish Seed Savers for Rethink Ireland programme

Clare based Irish Seed Savers have won a place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme.

Located in Scarriff, Irish Seed Savers is a registered charity and the primary food seed grower in Ireland, educator and curator of the country’s public seed bank.

Irish Seed Savers will take part in the intensive two-day residential workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and be successful in future funding opportunities.

Rethink Ireland has announced the 40 Awardees of their Social Enterprise Development Fund; 16 enterprises will receive cash grants and business support, including Irish Seed Savers, and a further 24 enterprises will receive strategic support to help expand their impact through a ‘Genesis Programme’.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022. The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

CEO of Rethink Ireland Deirdre Mortell, said: “Social enterprises like Irish Seed Savers are at the forefront of achieving positive social change for communities across Ireland, using business skills and clever thinking to drive their social mission. Rethink Ireland was founded to support these organisations, and our Social Enterprise Development Fund will enable the Awardees to go from strength to strength in enhancing the economic and social wellbeing of their communities.”

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have all been reminded about the value of strong community and supporting one another. Therefore, the role Rethink Ireland plays in promoting community and social enterprise is now even more important. I would like to congratulate Cork Counselling Services on their success today.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to Irish Seed Savers on their success in receiving a place on Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund Genesis Programme.

“The Covid-19 crisis has brought about huge challenges for our local communities in recent months – at both a social and economic level. Social Enterprises are at the heart of these challenges within our local communities. Thanks to Rethink Ireland and the Social Enterprise Development Fund, innovative organisations like Irish Seed Savers will continue to bring about positive social change, while also boosting the local economy by creating jobs.”

