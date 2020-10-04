NPHET recommends Level 5 restrictions for Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that the entire country be placed on Level 5 restrictions for a period of four weeks.

NPHET met this evening to discuss the concerning and deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Ireland. The meeting was chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

It’s understood the team is recommending the entire country be placed under Level 5 restrictions. Currently, most of the country is on Level 2 while Dublin and Donegal are subject to Level 3 restrictions.

The three government party leaders will seek to meet the Dr Holohan tomorrow to discuss the recommendation.

Earlier this evening, 364 more cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland including 17 here in Clare.

Level 5 will see the country return to similar restrictions as seen earlier this year with people requested to remain at home and to exercise within 5km of where they live.

Pubs and restaurants will have to close again but will be allowed provide take-away and delivery services. Visiting other people’s homes will not be favoured while both indoor and outdoor events will not be allowed.

View the full details of Level 5 restrictions below or click here.