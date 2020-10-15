Online puppet theatre comes to Clare schools

Clare Arts Office has announced the first of a series of new commissions which have been supported through the Creative Ireland Programme.

‘Random Acts of Puppetry’ by Tommy Baker is a new online puppet theatre for Clare primary schools delivered through Zoom.

Once a week, children are whisked away on a magical mystery tour hosted by Eamonn High, a puppet from Your Man’s Puppets.

Shows have been designed for all ages, containing a mixture of storytelling, the legend of Billy Goats Gruff and a variety act which has been fine-tuned to each individual audience.

Each session ends with a guided tour of the puppetry workshop and a Q&A session. Starting this month, up to 16 schools in County Clare will participate in this innovative and exciting new puppet theatre platform.