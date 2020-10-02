Recognition for Clare FM at IMRO Radio Awards

Clare FM radio has scooped Silver in the Local Radio Station of the Year category at the annual IMRO Radio Awards.

The 2020 winners of the highly coveted IMRO Radio Awards were announced although the usual gala dinner was transported into the virtual world with a Livestream ceremony hosted by Dermot Whelan.

Hundreds of radio people from all over the island of Ireland tuned in from the comfort and safety of their homes to watch the winners be revealed. While the annual get together could not take place this year, the evening was a resounding success with special performances from some of Ireland top music artists along with video messages from famous Irish faces wishing everyone in radio the very best.

2020 has been the year where radio shone at its brightest. Amidst the Pandemic, radio has kept us company, informed and educated us. Those familiar voices have kept many working from home or doing long shifts at the front line entertained and up to date.

Delighted to announce that Clare FM has won the Silver award for Local Station Of The Year at tonight’s IMRO Radio Awards 2020!! Up the banner 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zgwWHESmtE — Clare FM (@ClareFM) October 2, 2020

The Livestream started on a poignant note with memories of the radio family that left us in the last year. A video played with faces from local radio and those behind the scenes along with the well-known greats who were IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame recipients of the past; Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards, Chris Doyle, said “This year has been a challenge in lots of ways, the committee was faced with the decision to abandon the awards for 2020 or to host this virtual ceremony and I am delighted we decided to go ahead. The radio industry has delivered excellent broadcasting this year providing trusted news and information as well as entertainment and company to listeners. While many rightly stayed at home to flatten the curve, the essential service of radio went above and beyond going the extra mile which is testament to the commitment of all those involved in the industry.”

Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of main sponsors IMRO said “For one night every year, the IMRO Radio Awards break down our geographical barriers and unite all Irish radio stations and bring them together. IMRO I would like to congratulate each and every one of this year’s winners. The quality, distinction, passion, care and attention that they have put into their work has made them stand out from the rest and ensure that the highest calibre of radio is broadcast into our lives every day.”

Chief Executive of sponsors Broadcasting Authority of Ireland gave this message “The BAI is proud to continue its support of the annual IMRO Radio Awards and I would very much like to congratulate the winners and nominees in each category tonight. All are reflective of the array of talent working in the radio sector today. In a year which has proven particularly challenging for the industry due to the COVID pandemic, paying tribute to the continued delivery of high quality and diverse programming for listeners is more important than ever. The ongoing commitment of IMRO to deliver the awards night, albeit in a new format, and celebrate the creativity and innovation across the sector is commendable. The BAI would like to extend its congratulations to all involved.