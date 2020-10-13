Sewage infrastructure upgrades confirmed for Clare

Irish Water has confirmed that a series of infrastructure upgrades will be delivered in Clare to end the discharge of raw sewage in Kilrush, Clarecastle, Liscannor, Ballyvaughan and Kilkee.

The news has been confirmed to Clare Independent Deputy Michael McNamara who said, “The economic development of towns and villages is directly connected to investment in infrastructure such as this, and I am delighted that significant steps in progressing such developments has been outlined by Irish Water. Equally, these works will deliver significant environmental benefits for the areas concerned. I would like to acknowledge the patience and co-operation of the local communities, as well as their local Council representatives, in supporting the advancement of these upgrade projects.”

The Clare Independent T.D. is requesting Irish Water to outline what plans it has to provide sewage schemes to other parts of the county, including Carrigaholt, Broadford and Doolin.

He explained, “Irish Water has a policy of seeking to upgrade and improve existing infrastructure which is to be welcomed and particularly by those in the affected communities of Kilrush, Clarecastle Liscannor, Ballyvaughan and Kilkee. However, Irish Water also needs to invest in locations where no public infrastructure exists and where a such infrastructure is desperately needed. The lack of adequate sewage infrastructure in Broadford, Carrigaholt and Doolin and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Irish Water statement on infrastructure upgrades:

Kilrush: Irish Water has acquired the land required and planning permission has been granted for the new wastewater treatment plant in Kilrush and expects to commence works in 2021.

Clarecastle: Irish Water has acquired the land for the upgrade in May 2020 and expects to commence works in 2021.

Liscannor: Irish Water has acquired the land and planning permission has been granted for the new wastewater treatment plant and infrastructure in Liscannor, with construction work expected to commence in 2021.

Ballyvaughan: Irish Water will submit a planning application to Clare County Council in early 2021 for the new wastewater treatment plant. Subject to planning being granted, Irish Water expects to commence work in 2022.

Kilkee: This project is currently at detail design stage and Irish Water will submit a planning application to Clare County Council in 2021. Subject to this planning application being granted, Irish Water expects to commence works in 2023.

Meanwhile, Deputy McNamara has bene advised that works to replace the old watermain from Miltown Malbay to Mullagh are scheduled to commence in early November.

The contractor is scheduled to arrive on site later next week and expects to break ground on the important upgrade project on November 3rd.

Deputy McNamara said, “This is positive news for the communities concerned as there have been numerous false starts regarding this infrastructure project in recent years. It has been a frustrating and disruptive experience for the people and businesses of Miltown Malbay, Mullagh and Spanish Point, and those on surrounding Group Water Schemes with regular water outages occurring due to burst mains.”

Following representations from Deputy McNamara, the Minister responsible for Irish Water, Darragh O’Brien TD confirmed in August he had requested Irish Water to bring forward the works from Q1 2021 to Q4 2020.

“The contractor has informed me that the watermain replacement works will be completed in under 6 months. In the meantime, I will also continue to press for upgrade works in Cree, Cooraclare and Doonbeg,” stated Deputy McNamara.