Shannon Group welcomes budget funding

Shannon Group has welcomed the announcement in Budget 2021 of a €10 million support package for Shannon and Cork airports.

Commenting on the funding, a Shannon Group spokesperson said: “This funding for capital expenditure is very welcome and will assist us as we navigate our way through this unprecedented global crisis which has seen our airport passenger numbers down 91% last month. I would like to thank all of our stakeholders and our local politicians who have lobbied hard on behalf of the airport. Their support has been very much appreciated.

“This is a critical time for the aviation industry as it is faced with the worst crisis in its history. If we are to get aviation off the ground in a meaningful way then the industry will need a stimulus package to allow it to survive and ensure that vital connectivity, suspended due to COVID-19 is restored.

Airports like Shannon are the lifeblood of regional economies, supporting tourism, hospitality, indigenous and FDI jobs through the air services that bring tourists to the region and allow businesses to trade globally while living locally. We would hope that the National Economic Plan due to be published in November, will provide this much needed stimulus to support the airline industry.”

Commenting on other measures in Budget 2021 the spokesperson said: “We welcome the extension of the Employment Wage Support Scheme and the commercial rates waiver which are very important supports for businesses across our region.”

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has already described the allocation as “utterly inadequate” to compensate the airports for the Government’s decision to shut down the Irish aviation sector.

It’s understood that Shannon and Cork airports will receive €5m following the budget announcement,