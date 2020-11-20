Awards recognise inspirational work of communities

Communities across the island of Ireland will be celebrated in the virtual 2020 IPB Insurance Pride of Place awards this Saturday, (21st November).

Ireland’s largest community awards will go ahead online this year, honouring communities across the island for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’, the Pride of Place awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

Local authorities from across the island nominate groups in their communities who they feel have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood, working collectively. The competition culminates with a gala awards ceremony.

Three groups from County Clare are among the 82 groups to have been nominated in 2020: Labasheeda le Chéile in the 0-300 population category; Broadford Community Action Group in the 300-1,000 population category; and Clare Youth Action in the Youth Led Initiative category.

This year is the 18th awards ceremony, with the first event having taken place in 2003. The event was set to be hosted by Kerry County Council this year, but will now take place online owing to Covid-19 restrictions. RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey will host the event.

Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place, said: “The purpose of these awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational and tireless work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.

“This year, the work of our communities was even more important as they managed the challenge of Covid-19 and ensured our vulnerable people were looked after. We are proud to have the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the wonderful communities who participated in this year’s awards.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman, Co-operation Ireland, said: “Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity’s ethos better than Pride of Place, and in 2020 it’s even more important to recognise the huge efforts of ordinary people during the pandemic.

“The impact of Pride of Place in towns and villages across the island since it started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and its continuing success is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

George Jones, Chairman, IPB Insurance, said: “IPB Insurance is proud to be associated as title sponsors of the IPB Pride of Place awards and, more importantly, with what they represent. It is clear that working together and getting things done increases people’s pride in where they live and, in turn, helps build vibrant communities. As a mutual insurer that insures local authorities and their communities across Ireland, these awards are an excellent partnership.”

For more information on the 2020 IPB Pride of Place awards, and to watch the live stream of the awards at 7:00pm on Saturday, 21st November, visit www.prideofplace.ie