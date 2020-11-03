Carpe Diem virtual fundraiser to remember Eimear

What are you listening to this bank holiday weekend? Listen to Eimear's Hornpipe, a beautiful tune written by John Keehan for Carpe Diem honouring the memory of Eimear. Less than a week until Seize the Day, Sing and Play kicks off on all our platforms!#CarpeDiemSingAndPlay pic.twitter.com/UV9rzkVo32 — Seize the Day, Sing and Play (@CarpeDiem2020_) October 26, 2020

“Carpe Diem Sing And Play Remembering Eimear”, is a novel online performance challenge, commencing on Sunday 1st November on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

It will run for the next two weeks and is open to all levels of proficiency. This Virtual Challenge, following the Carpe Diem theme, will continue to support high quality music education in the West of Ireland.

Since the inaugural fundraiser in 2018, two sell out Carpe Diem concerts, spearheaded by Katharina Baker and Fiona Buckley of Coole Music and Arts, enchanted the huge audiences with the magic of orchestral music, trad, rock, jazz, choral and folk.

Carpe Diem has become an annual event to honour the memory of Eimear Noonan, an avid and inspirational young musician, who died tragically in France on November 8th, 2017. Music friends from every genre and proficiency, have indicated they would love to be part of this year’s challenge.

COVID-19 has upended all plans for a live concert this year. Our 2020 fundraiser, designed to bring fun and joy back into our lives, will be an online challenge and aims to reach audiences throughout Ireland and the world. The event aspires to resonate with those magical nights when people were able to attend live performances.

We’re certain those fabulous concert nights will return again but in the meantime a number of musicians will launch the campaign and then the rest as they say is up to you! Whether a participant or an onlooker, it is hoped that all can contribute to the event, performing, nominating, donating and /or sharing on social media. Our message is clear – we want to help young people in the West of Ireland access high quality music education and support musical performance initiatives in the community.

How Does it Work?

#CarpeDiemSingAndPlay#RememberingEimear

The Virtual Challenge begins on 1st November and ends on the 15th November 2020. Anyone who wants to participate or has been nominated via social media simply films themselves playing music or singing and posts it online while also nominating three to five others to take up the challenge.

The recording can be posted on your own Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account. An online donate facility will be available for viewers and performers alike. You don’t even have to be a performer to nominate and donate, just keep the fun going!

Donations will be accepted via the iDonate page, up to Saturday 28th November 2020. To date the funds raised have supported the Eimear Noonan Music Bursary Awards; Coole Music and Arts; Gort Community School Musical; UCC Orchestra and other music performances by young people in the community.

Useful Links

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

iDonate fundraiser page

Eimear Noonan Music Bursary website

Coole Music & Arts website