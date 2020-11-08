Clare pupil wins Texaco art competition prize

Five-years old Clare student artist, Kate Moran, from Nicola Art Class, Ennis, has won a top prize in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition for his work entitled ‘My Daisy’.

Kate won a Special Merit Award for an artwork that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “was imaginative and displayed a high level of skill”.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.