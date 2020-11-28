Clare woman celebrated with national award

A Clare childcare provider is among the winners of Early Childhood Ireland’s annual National Awards which recognise and applaud the excellent practice of educators in early learning and care settings.

Early Childhood Ireland supports 3,800 childcare members nationwide, who – in turn – support over 100,000 children and their families.

Maxine Ryan from Clare Family Resource Centre in Ennis was awarded the LINC Award for Leadership in Inclusion sponsored by LINC. Maxine wins this award for her work in cultivating inclusive culture, practice and pedagogy in early learning and care settings.

Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland, said: “The Early Childhood Ireland National Awards showcase the excellent practice in early learning and care settings. This year has been a particularly challenging one for the early years sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the high quality of the awardees demonstrates the ingenuity and tenacity which is embedded across our sector.

“I would like to congratulate Maxine Ryan from Clare Family Resource Centre in Ennis and thank her for her innovative approach and contribution to the continued development of the early years sector. Her work helps to inspire many in our sector by delivering new and creative practices to support the education and care of children. I would also like to thank our sponsors for supporting this year’s National Awards.”

Teresa Heeney added: “The National Awards clearly demonstrate the resourcefulness and commitment of those who work within the early years sector and reinforces the need to fully professionalise the sector to ensure our early years educators are properly recognised and valued. I hope the government moves positively in this direction in the very near future.”

For more information visit: https://www.earlychildhoodireland.ie/