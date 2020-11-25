Competition Time with irelandhotels.com

You can give the gift of lasting memories this Christmas with the ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ from Irelandhotels.com and the Clare Herald is giving out the chance to win a €100 ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’.

The ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ from Irelandhotels.com is the ideal Christmas gift that offers flexibility and enables recipients to create lasting memories at over 350 participating hotels and guesthouses around Ireland.

In a year like no other, why not give loved ones, clients or colleagues the gift of choice, while at the same time thoughtfully supporting Irish tourism?

The ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ opens up so many options for a break away in Ireland, and allows recipients to travel when and where they want, meaning memorable experiences are just a few clicks away.

The ‘Go Anywhere’ concept is simple; log on to www.Irelandhotels.com and select the value gift card you wish to purchase, from €50 to €1,000. The gift card can be delivered instantly by email, or by post in a signature gift box.

Chance to win!!

Irelandhotels.com is giving one lucky Clare Herald reader the chance to win a €100 ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ this Christmas.

Go to the Clare Herald Facebook page and answer a simple question or, if you are not on Facebook, you can email the Clare Herald with ‘Competition’ as the Subject line. Good luck!

In over how many hotels and guesthouses can the ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ be used?

a). 150

b). 250

c). 350

Ts & Cs:

The prize is non transferable and will only be awarded to the winner. No cash alternative will be awarded in lieu of stated prize.