Cumann na mBan Centenary Schools Project launched

The Mid Clare Brigade Commemoration Committee launches Cumann na mBan Centenary Schools project 2020 – 2021.

The Mid Clare Commemoration Committee founded in 2010, has been marking historic events in The Mid Clare Brigade area for the past ten years. On this the Centenary of the War of Independence in Clare, the Committee plans to acknowledge the role of Cumann na mBan in the area.

The role of women was pivotal during the period and its recognition has been largely neglected. It is the aim of the Committee to highlight that role in a number of ways (Covid-19 Guidelines permitting); one such way is to promote a school’s project. With the assistance of schools it is hoped that local women and relatives of the students will get the recognition they deserve.

Project Guidelines

– All schools in Mid Clare Brigade Area are invited to participate in the project.

– Schools/students are invited to select Cumann na mBan members and document their life-contribution to National Independence.

– Schools / students may use any medium (display, poster, article, report).

– Schools may return one or more projects as deemed appropriate.

– Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, all projects should be returned in electronic format to midclarebrigade@gmail.com

– Participating schools will be presented with a specially commissioned Cumann namBan Centenary Certificate.

– A presentation ceremony will take place in 2021, Covid-19 guidelines permitting.

– A centenary commemorative booklet of the students work will be produced by the committee.

– Additional information may be found at Mid Clare Brigade Commemoration 100 Facebook page or Website.

*Project deadline ends February 25th 2021