Ennis pub snug included in charity calendar

An Ennis pub has been included in a calendar which pays homage to the Irish pub snug while also raising money for charity.

‘The Snug Project’ is a charity calendar and limited edition prints sale featuring photographer Finn Richards’ ‘Snugs of Ireland’ series. Proceeds from sales will go to ALONE, a national organisation that strives to enable older people to age at home, safely and securely, for as long as they wish.

Partnering with graphic designer Paul Guinan, the thoughtfully designed calendar features 12 images from the ‘Snugs of Ireland’ series and includes the location of each snug. Limited edition certified A3 prints of the 12 images will also be available for sale.

Michael Fawl’s bar on O’Connell Street in Ennis not only features inside the calendrer but has been afforded pride of place on the front cover. The popular stands on corner in the shadow of Ennis Cathedral and is known to many as the Railway Bar,

Project creative director, Ciana March says: “On March 15th 2020, with the full force of a global pandemic upon us, the pubs of Ireland were forced to close. Their absence has been felt by many, but none more so than those who rely on pubs for social interaction. Through ‘The Snug Project’, we want to pay homage to the snug while also highlighting its social and cultural value within the community. We chose the charity ALONE as we know social isolation has affected older people, in particular, this year.”

‘The Snug Project’ is collaborating with a charity who are playing an integral role in helping older people during the pandemic.

ALONE CEO Sean Moynihan says: “We are delighted to be selected by Stills & Motion as charity partner for ‘The Snug Project’. The Irish snug is reflective of the sense of community embrace, conversation and sharing of stories we all long for at the moment. As we approach a winter where we are spending more time alone, we must remember to check in on those around us who may be finding this loneliness all too familiar. This project is a visual reminder of the unique elements of storytelling and shared experiences the Irish culture embodies. We must not forget to continue to share those elements this Christmas.”

Finn Richards says: “The experience of photographing these snugs was a great opportunity made possible by a commercial commission that took place a decade ago. I’ve long been a fan of a good snug, and being able to spend time slowly documenting them was such an interesting experience, and led to meaningful conversations about peoples’ favourite snugs. All of the snugs were photographed empty, which feels poignant right now as they’re all closed up. This feels like the perfect time to dust them off.”

The ‘Snugs of Ireland’ series is a photographic project by photographer Finn Richards which documents Ireland’s favourite drinking spot – the snug.

The journey took Finn to almost every county in Ireland and the result is an extensive documentation featuring over 100 snugs. Originally commissioned over 10 years ago, this is the first time the images are available to buy.

Now, ‘The Snug Project’ is led by Stills & Motion, a network of image makers and thinkers telling powerful stories through stills and motion. Stills & Motion was founded in 2019 by photographers and filmmakers Finn Richards and Simon Walsh. Together with creative consultant, Ciana March they have built a new kind of studio, one that’s centred on collaboration and creativity.

The list includes

Michael Fawl, Ennis, Co. Clare (January and cover)

Kehoe’s, South Anne St, Dublin (February)

Garavan’s, William St, Galway (March)

Mulligan’s, Poolbeg St, Dublin (April)

Dick Mack’s, Dingle, Co. Kerry (May)

Coffey, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary (June)

Tigh Neachtain, Cross St, Galway (July)

O’Flaherty’s, Dingle, Co. Kerry (August)

Thomas Connolly, Sligo, Co. Sligo (September)

O’Connor’s Bar and Lounge, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo (October)

The Palace Bar, Fleet St, Dublin (November)

The Greyhound, Kinsale, Co. Cork (December)

*Prints and calendars are now on sale online until Christmas.

‘The Snug Project’ is partnering with Hen’s Teeth on the printing of the limited edition prints and with Plus Print on the printing of the calendars.