Funding has been secured he help Clare County Council to bridge the gap left by loss of rates revenue from Moneypoint Power Plant.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has confirmed the news having worked alongside colleagues, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to ensure funding was secured to compensate Clare for the loss of rates revenue at Moneypoint.

Senator Dooley said: “Clare County Council was set to lose almost €3m in rates revenue from Moneypoint power plant, which would have had a devastating effect on the local area and could have led to a service cut in the area.

“Such a large hit would have necessitated large cuts across discretionary spend of councils. I appealed directly to both the Minister for Public Expenditure and the Minister for Housing on this matter because we were acutely aware of the implications the loss of rates income would have.

“I am pleased to be able to deliver on this promise by Minister McGrath and Minister O’Brien for the people of Clare. The government’s commitment to plug the shortfall in rates will make the job of the council a little easier now as the plan for their budget for the year ahead.

“There are stark financial implications from the loss of rates totalling almost €3m of Clare County Council base rate income, so I am very pleased to see this position rectified,” Senator Dooley added.