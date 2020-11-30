Gardaí warn about bogus tradesmen

Gardaí are investigating an incident where two bogus tradesmen targeted an elderly woman in Ennis recently and took money from her.

Last Tuesday (November 24th) at 12.20pm, two males called to the home of an elderly lady on Considine Road. They told her that her attic needed to be insulated and asked could they go up and have a look.

The lady showed them the attic opening and when they came down they said that it would cost a substantial amount of money to do the job.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sgt Triona Brooks said: “The woman gave them some of the money and they then said they would need the rest before they did the job. She left and went to the credit union and these two males waited outside for her to return – when she did they took the money from her and left.”

“These males were seen in the area in a white van with roof ladders on the top between 12.20 and 1.00pm. We are asking anyone who was in the area of Considine Road / Cloughleigh Road / Hermitage between these times and may have seen this van or anyone who has dash cam footage of the van to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.”

Sgt Brooks added: “If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends please advise them of these scams and keep an eye on them. Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home.

If you suspect that bogus callers or trades people are in your area and appear suspicious never hesitate to contact the Gardaí. If you have been a victim of these scams don’t be embarrassed to contact us.”