Lockdown project features Cliffs of Moher

A North Clare filmmaker and photographer has produced a book of stunning book featuring the world famous and spectacular Cliffs of Moher.

Daily Cliffs is a one year photo journal on the Cliffs of Moher captured in 2018 by filmmaker Kev L Smith. The book documents the life of the Cliffs by taking a picture from the same view point every day for a year.

Along with hikes and Kayak trips around the Cliffs, Kev shows his unique perspectives on this wild section of coastline. 2018 turned out to be quite the year, with huge Atlantic storms and snow blizzards as well as epic surf sessions.

Kev also talked to locals about what the Cliffs mean to them, and the book also features ancient folk tales of lost cities and the beginnings of love stories. This book represents a snapshot of one year at the Cliffs of Moher.

It also includes some stories from people he met along the way, including Steve Wall from The Stunning, musician Luka Bloom and Father Ted director of photography Eugene O’ Connor.

Kev said: “As a filmmaker fortunate enough to live near the Cliffs of Moher in county Clare, I have spent many hours photographing their beauty and magic. Whether shot looking upward from my kayak, or downwards from my hikes, I have always been amazed by the variety of the dramatic views they offer, whatever the time of year.

In 2018 I decided to try to document the life of the cliffs over the course of that year. My idea was to take a picture of the same view throughout year. As it turned out, 2018 was quite the year. Between January and February alone there were four major storms, a spring snow drift, and one of the hottest weeks Ireland has experienced in over 40 years.

I also talked to many local people about what the cliffs meant to them, and heard ancient folk tales of lost cities and the beginnings of love stories. The book, Daily Cliffs is a photo journal that represents a snapshot of one year in the life of the Cliffs of Moher,” Kevin added.

A percentage of every sale of each book goes to Enable Ireland.