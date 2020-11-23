Lough Derg showcase of gifts and experiences 

Business owners in and around beautiful Lough Derg are encouraging Irish consumers nationwide to consider taking a look at the stunning array of gifts and experiences the area has on offer when buying their Christmas gifts this year.

These local businesses, like many others across the country, have worked tirelessly over the last year to adapt to the ‘new normal’ updating their online offering to ensure both locals and people outside the county can enjoy their amazing selection of products and experiences. A stress-free shopping experience is now just a mere click away with lots of offer for all interests and budgets.

For The Interiors Enthusiast

Lough Derg is lucky to be home to many makers and doers who create beautiful products for the home.

For those that are looking to jazz up their living room or bedroom space, Lola’s Lampshades make handmade lampshades to suit lots of styles and tastes. If you’re looking for classy gifts that have has broad appeal Raw Interiors and Twenty Six offer an array of gifts such as a candles, natural cosmetics home decorations and furnishings which suits lots of different styles.

For the more creatively adventurous interiors lover, Lynda Christian is a renowned local artist who creates amazing floral art from upcycled waste metal. She creates various different pieces such as hanging baskets, wall hangings and candle holders. Lynda produces unique art that will bring joy to any household.

The Lough Derg area in Ireland is famed for its spectacular scenery and many locals and visitors alike have captured its beauty through creative photography. Coolbawn Cross Photography, offers a huge selection of images from the locality that are sure to delight both photography lovers or someone who is looking to add some art to their home.

For those who are vintage lovers or upcylers, a really unique shop called Wasteland Salvage offers everything from house salvage such as windows, doors and fireplaces, to vintage clothing and footwear. It’s an Aladdin’s cave based in Co. Clare where the proprietors are on hand to offer advice and tips on how to select the perfect piece to bring character to a home or someone’s wardrobe that’s in need of a lift!

For The Crafts and Textile Lover

The Lough Derg surrounds is home to world-famous woollen mills and textile manufacturers who create pieces that are not only a brilliant Christmas gift but can be used year-round and bring joy to anyone who receives this special token.

John Hanly is known globally for their high-quality textiles offering a huge range of products from luxurious throws to cosy knitwear. Similarly McConnell Woollen Mills offer a beautiful ranch of knitwear for both men and women in many different styles and colours, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for the craft lover in your life.

A scarf is often the perfect gift for those who are unsure as to what to buy for someone. McKernan and BombyxMORI wearable art have an amazing selection of scarves which will no doubt suit every style and taste and keep people both warm and in style this winter!

Small Gifts To Show You Care

For those who are working to a budget, Lough Derg has a range of options to suit everyone! Cole Ceramics offers a range of beautiful small gifts that are inspired by the local landscape.

For those who may want to take a trip to Lough Derg in the near future lots of the hotels and restaurant offer vouchers and special packages including; The Lakeside Hotel and the Abbey Court Hotel.

