Mayor reaches out to Clare community during Covid

The Mayor of Clare is reaching out to members of the community who may be experiencing isolation or loneliness due to Covid-19 and the associated restrictions.

Cllr Mary Howard is offering to write a personal card or letter to those in the community who would appreciate a message of support at this challenging time.

Cllr Howard said: “From my engagement with people in all walks of life across the county, I know that there are many people for whom the Covid-19 restrictions have limited their opportunities for social interaction, causing them to feel more alone.

“Those who have been cocooning for long periods, for example, can feel somewhat cut off from the community on account of having to forego many of the activities that had hitherto been so important to them.

“I want everyone to remember that communities in Clare support each other, and to make a gesture as Mayor that acknowledges the challenges people are facing and to remind them that assistance is available.”

Cllr Howard will write cards and letters to members of the community and hopes to personally deliver as many as possible, and meet some of the recipients, when Covid-19 guidelines permit.

If you would like information on this initiative and details on how to request a card or letter, please email mayor@clarecoco.ie including ‘Letter from the Mayor’ in the subject line.

Cllr Howard has reminded people that the Clare Covid-19 Community Response Helpline (1800 203600) is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, for vulnerable members of the community who require support.

Clare County Council is also coordinating resources to help everyone in the community to keep well over the coming months by staying active and connected. For more information, visit www.clarecoco.ie/together.