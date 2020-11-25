Milford’s annual ‘Light up a Memory’ event goes online

Milford Hospice’s Annual Light up a Memory event, one of the most important fundraisers for the Hospice, will mark its 22nd anniversary virtually by hosting this yearly event at 6pm on 6th December, which will be streamed live on Facebook and the website.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be possible to have people attending in person this year. However, they can still attend and participate in the special and meaningful Light up a Memory ceremony by tuning in online at 6pm to see the illumination of the thousands of sparkling lights that adorn the Memory tree, each light shining in honour of someone special in their thoughts and prayers.

Last year, some 20,000 people were lovingly remembered through lights sponsored in their names. The same, if not more, lights are expected to shine this year, as the focus is very much on cherishing family, both those still with us and those loved ones who are no longer with us at this special time.

This year, Milford Care Centre is delighted to have the support of Cook Medical as main sponsor of The Light up a Memory event, along with the support of a number of local companies.

Pat Quinlan, Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre, explained; “This has been an incredibly difficult and challenging year for all of us. As a community, we have had to change in so many ways and one of the biggest changes we have had to make is to cope with not being able to come together freely when we want to.

“Here in Milford, we too have had to adapt in so many ways but nonetheless our focus has remained on delivering the best care that we can to our patients and residents and to keep them and our staff as safe as possible throughout this pandemic. We see the Light up a Memory event as an opportunity for all of us to stop and to reflect on what’s really important in life and that it’s all about family and loved ones. This is a time to remember all those who have touched our lives in so many ways.

“Although we will be physically apart on the night, we can still come together to support this very special event and we hope that our many and widespread supporters can join us, albeit virtually, on the night,” said Pat Quinlan.

Bill Doherty, Executive Vice President EMEA for Cook Medical added: “We are delighted to continue to support Milford Care Centre through our sponsorship of this year’s Light up a Memory campaign. We have great admiration and respect for the work undertaken by Milford Hospice and admire their ongoing and relentless efforts to deliver the highest level of palliative care across the Mid-West region.

“This is a really heart-warming and significant event for many people; it gives them a unique opportunity to remember their loved ones, especially those who have experienced the services of Milford and benefited from the efforts and generosity of spirit, which is so evident in the Hospice. We are proud to be involved and support the valuable work the Hospice carries out on an ongoing basis. It is indeed even more important this year given the restrictions imposed by living with COVID-19, which has impacted so many planned fundraising activities.”

The Light up a Memory Christmas Tree lights are a unique gift whereby a light can be sponsored for a loved one. Each light placed on the tree will remain illuminated until Sunday, 3rd January 2021. A specially designed Light up a Memory card is also available for each light sponsored, which can be sent to relatives at home or abroad or to the family of a deceased relative or friend.

Milford Care Centre extends an open invitation to everyone in the Mid-West region, not just those who have used its services, to sponsor a light. Lights can be sponsored for just €5.00 from now until Christmas and will shine throughout the festive season.

Light up a Memory lights are available to purchase online at www.milfordcarecentre.ie or by calling the Fundraising Department at Milford Care Centre at 061 485859.

By completing the process online, light sponsors can also participate in an online Tribute Book which has become a popular method to let relatives and friends know that a light has been sponsored for their loved one.