New funding scheme for sports clubs and organisations

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara is encouraging community organisations and sports clubs across Clare to apply for funding under a newly announced round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

€40 million is being made available in 2021 under the scheme which provides support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure.

Applications can be made online only from 9.00am on Friday 11th December until 5.00pm on Friday 12th February, 2021.

Deputy McNamara described the scheme as “hugely beneficial” to community organisations and sports clubs seeking to fund capital projects such as pitch or clubhouse developments.

“The new programme will again prioritise applications from disadvantaged areas, applications which will increase participation including female participation and disabled users and those which share facilities with other users and the wider community,” he added.

“It is important that Clare clubs and organisations register on the Department’s online system at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie. Registration will enable clubs and organisations to make an application when the programme opens on December 11th, view previous grants and payments, change contact details, seek payment of a grant and otherwise communicate online with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media,” concluded Deputy McNamara.