Samaritans appealing for funding support

Samaritans Ennis and Clare is appealing for funds after suffering a drop in donations due to Covid-19.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020, the charity’s usual fundraising activities had to cease and public donations have reduced.

Richard O`Shea, Samaritans Ennis and Clare Acting Director, said: “On average the Ennis branch answers 100 phone calls a day and volunteers reply to between 10 to 50 emails daily from people who are distressed, lonely or in need. Our branch is in need of funds to try and meet the shortfall in fundraising and donations.”

“While we will never close our doors, we need funding now to cover our running costs, which includes training new volunteers.”

Richard added: “We are lucky this year as the famous Lahinch Christmas Swim, that has been in operation for the past 30 years, are donating to Samaritans Ennis and Clare this Christmas.”

“The format has changed this year due to Covid-19 so instead of hundreds of people taking part together as a group on Christmas day, people will be swimming individually between December 1st and December 25th, 2020.”

*The annual Christmas Day Swim in Lahinch has been run by the local community and supported by Clare FM Radio for over 30 years.

Donations can be made to the Lahinch Christmas Swim/ Samaritans Ennis and Clare via iDonate until 31st January 2021.

Alternatively donations can also be sent by cheque to: Samaritans Ennis and Clare, Sunville, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, V95 V004. Please consider adding Samaritans Ennis and Clare to your list of charities that your business or your staff or the general public normally donate to, either throughout the year or at Christmas.

If a standing order is preferable, please contact ennis.director@samaritans.org for bank details.

If you or anyone you know, is in need of emotional support, Samaritans can be contacted by freephone 116 123 or by email jo@samaritans.ie.