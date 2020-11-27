Two arrested after drugs and cash seizure

Gardaí have released two men arrested earlier this week following a drugs and cash seizure in Clare.

Over €60,000 of suspected drugs and cash were uncovered on Tuesday night during an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Clarecastle area. During the course of that search suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €40,000 and €17,000 cash were seized.

Later, Gardaí carried out follow-up searches at houses in Ennis and Tiermaclane whereover €2,500 cash and €700 of suspected cannabis herb were discovered.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested and detained at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They have since been released while the Garda investigation continues.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.