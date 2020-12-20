48 hours ban on flights to Ireland from GB

The Irish Government has issued a 48-hour ban on flights to Ireland from Great Britain.

In response to the identification of a new strain of Covid-19 in the South-East of England, the Government has announced a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect from midnight tonight, Sunday, 20 December 2020.

The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Health had detailed discussions on Sunday and announced that in the interests of Public Health, people in Britain, regardless of nationality, should not travel to Ireland, by air or by sea.

Flights are being banned for at least 48 hours. The ban is in place for tomorrow Monday, 21 December, and Tuesday 22 December, 2020 and will be reviewed by the Government at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.

Ministers have engaged with the UK authorities and the Department of Transport has advised airlines of the ban.

There will be close coordination with the Northern Ireland authorities as these arrangements are put in place.

Ferry crossings between Ireland and Great Britain will continue in order to keep essential supply chains moving. The Government direction for people not to travel from Great Britain to Ireland does not extend to essential supply chain workers (see detailed notes below).

Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the repatriation of Irish residents on short trips to Great Britain and planning to return in the coming days, as well as international travellers to Ireland who are transiting through Great Britain.

Essential supply chain workers who can continue to travel from GB to Ireland include:

Maritime and Shipping

Ship Master

Deck Officers

Engineering Officers and ETOs

Deck Ratings

Engine Ratings

Pursers

Hotel/Catering Ratings

Cleaners

Contracted technicians

Marine Pilot

Road Haulage

HGV Drivers and/or persons holding an EU Annex 3 International Transport Worker Certificate