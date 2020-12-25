A word of thanks from ALONE.

We would like to offer you our sincere thanks for your continued support for ALONE since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland. If you are planning any news items or features on COVID-19, older people, loneliness, isolation, etc. over Christmas, we would greatly appreciate if you could continue to mention ALONE’s National Support Helpline, 0818 222 024.

To date, the ALONE COVID-19 Support Line has received in excess of 39,000 calls for support from vulnerable older people all over the country. The organisation will be keeping its support line open over the Christmas season for older people in need of support, advice, or reassurance.

If you would like to speak to an ALONE spokesperson, you can contact me directly on 086 319 9226 or my colleague Kathryn on 085 233 6033.

COVID-19 Support Line for Older People

ALONE manage a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Professional staff are available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary.

The support line is open seven days a week, 8am – 8pm by calling 0818 222 024, and will remain open over the Christmas period. Visit www.alone.ie for more information.