Clare songstress SON releases original new song

After releasing a haunting cover of the Rolling Stones classic, ‘Gimme Shelter’ late September, SON has now recorded an original single, ‘Almost,’ in anticipation of an upcoming solo album release.

A multi-instrumentalist and critically acclaimed performer, SON – aka Susan O’Neill from Ennis – is one of Ireland’s most celebrated emerging talents. With ‘Almost,’ SON shines as a solo artist, the tension in her raspy vocals immediately pulls you in with a sense of yearning; before the chorus crescendos, her voice soaring as she questions: “Can I trust you? If I trust you, how bad does it go?”

The mood is wanting, sharply pointing to the longing we must all feel in these isolated times. The caution before the leap into a new relationship is explored and over too quickly, leaving us an unanswered question, but with an inkling of hope.

Speaking about the song, Susan says: “I recorded Almost in Hotel Doolin during the lockdown while there on an artist residency. Mick Flannery tweaked a few words with me and put piano to the song and we sent it to Zac Barter in Australia. Making sounds in this new way has been a cool process. Hope ye enjoy the track.”

To accompany the single, SON, has also released a self-produced and directed video for the song, available at the above link.

SON has also been collaborating on a duet project with multi-platinum, award-winning artist, Mick Flannery. The pair released a duet, “Baby Talk,” to rave reviews earlier this year, recently taking home ‘Best Original Song’ at the RTE Folk Radio awards. A full-length duet album will be released late Spring 2021.

Watch SON (accompanied by Mick Flannery) on Other Voices Live, debuting new material, including ‘Almost’

Mick accompanied SON as she performed before celebrated Irish artist, Hozier, at this year’s Other Voices Live event. The reception has been overwhelming, the Other Voices production highlighting the exceptionally robust and positive feedback they received directly following her performance.

‘Almost’ is now available on all platforms.

Upcoming Shows:

SON joins the line-up for ‘Hibernacle’ festival, Doolin, 14-20th December, alongside Lisa Hannigan, Æ MAK, Saint Sister, Paul Noonan and Brian Mac Glionn (Ye Vagabonds) & more.

SON joins Mick Flannery to ring in the New Year with a special performance streaming from the Cork Opera House stage, Thursday 31st December.