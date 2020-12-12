Clare teacher awarded for Concern volunteer work

Clare teacher Denis Bates has been given an award for his volunteering work that dates back to 1984 with Ireland’s largest aid agency Concern Worldwide.

Denis, from Shannon, received a silver medal for his involvement with the charity’s national school debating competition, Concern Debates.

Hundreds of schools take part in the nationwide contest each year with students going head-to-head in debates about world and development issues – with volunteer judges like Denis deciding who wins each one.

Denis was also a mentor for student teams at CBS Sexton Street in Limerick city when he worked there over many years. He also adjudicated at many debating contests involving Clare schools like St. Patrick’s Comprehensive in Shannon and Coláiste Muire in Ennis.

“I am delighted and honoured with this award. The Concern Debates is an excellent forum for young debaters. Many students have taken part and along the way they have learned a lot about development issues around the world. It gives them the confidence and courage to speak out in public,” Denis said.

Denis has also worked in countries where Concern operates, such as in Kenya where in the early 80s he spent six years as principal of a secondary school and years later in around 2000 he made three visits to Ethiopia as a consultant on a teacher training project.

He was one of 32 Concern volunteers to be given awards at the 2020 Concern Volunteer Awards, which was held virtually on Saturday, December 5.

The awardees also included Dublin footballer and Concern ambassador, Michael Darragh Macauley.

Concern’s Chief Executive, Dominic MacSorley, praised the organisation’s volunteers and all those who support them in their efforts.

“The extraordinary commitment of Concern volunteers has kept a flame of compassion alive in communities around Ireland,” he said.

“Their commitment has been integral in sustaining Irish people’s solidarity in action across the world’s hardest hit areas. We cannot thank them enough for their support, particularly at this most challenging time.”

Concern’s volunteer awards began in 2013 to celebrate the vital contribution made by the charity’s 1,700 volunteers in Ireland.

Many raise funds that enable the organisation to continue to alleviate poverty and hunger in the world’s poorest countries – which last year alone saw 28.6 million people reached in 24 countries.

Concern was formed by volunteers in 1968 as part of a major humanitarian response to the Biafran famine in Nigeria.

More information about its work or how to support the aid agency can be found on its website at concern.net.