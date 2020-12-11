Council launches ‘Experience Clare 2021 Holiday Calendar’

The Tourism Department in Clare County Council has produced a special Experience Clare 2021 Holiday Calendar with the objective of encouraging visitors to choose County Clare as the destination for their holiday breaks, when it is safe to do so.

Launching the new calendar, the Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, said: “The year 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year and is one that we will remember for a long time to come. I am delighted to launch this beautiful ‘Visit Clare’ Holiday Calendar 2021. A break in wonderful Clare will be just the tonic for people to unwind and recharge. Visitors will be assured of a warm welcome, and the hospitality industry in Clare continues to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and enjoyable visitor experience for all.”

The calendar features a range of attractions in Clare, from exhilarating activities in coastal locations on the Wild Atlantic Way to more tranquil venues in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands in the eastern part of the county. They offer opportunities for dining, shopping, heritage, activity and adventure, and much more. With 2021 promising to be a much better year, it looks like being a year to get out and about and take more holiday breaks when it is safe to do so.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The tourism industry worldwide has suffered a massive economic shock in 2020. The local economy and businesses in Clare have not escaped its devastating impact. Before Covid-19 halted travel, the tourism sector in Clare supported over 6,600 jobs. It is vital that we do everything possible to support our tourism industry, and the Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce has been working to help ensure Clare tourism recovers strongly. This holiday calendar will help us to look forward to 2021 with hope and optimism and, more importantly, will encourage visitors to return to our beautiful county.”

Deirdre O’Shea, Head of Tourism, Clare County Council, explained: “The Experience Clare 2021 Holiday Calendar promotes County Clare on a worldwide stage, with the calendars being distributed both internationally through Tourism Ireland and domestically through Fáilte Ireland, media, tourism networks and the hospitality sector. It will be a subtle reminder of the huge appeal of Clare to visitors. On behalf of the tourism team, I would like to wish everyone the very best for 2021.”

People are encouraged to send a calendar to a loved one, whether at home or abroad, with a message inviting them to Clare in 2021.

Joan Tarmey, Tourism Officer, Clare County Council, said: “The Visit Clare tourism team has produced this special holiday calendar, which is just one initiative in its marketing programme. The calendar features a selection of images from around the county to give a flavour of what to expect and to inspire people to visit Clare in 2021. The festive period will be different this year, and perhaps we will have more time to look forward and plan our holiday breaks for next year.”

Ms Tarmey continued: “2021 will be a time to reconnect with friends and extended family, and what better destination than County Clare to play host to these wonderful memory-making opportunities.”