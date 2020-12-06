Ennis student’s artwork for Texaco calendar

A prizewinning artwork, entered by Ennis student Cillian Boyd, is one of 13 artworks selected from the archives to illustrate the 2021 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

Amongst artworks drawn from the past 16 years of the Competition, Cillian submitted his entry entitled ‘Gulls, Autumn Morning’ in the 51st year of the Competition, held in 2005, as a pupil at Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, Ennis.

Winning third prize in the 14-15 years age category, his piece appears during the month of September in the Calendar where it will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Commenting at the time, a Competition adjudicator said that Cillian’s piece was “one of a number that perfectly reflects the artistic talent and creativity that many young people in Ireland possess and the essential role schools play by encouraging and inspiring their students through art education”.

A multiple winner, Cillian achieved further success across a number of years in the Competition. In 2000 he won first prize in the 9-11 years age category, followed by third prize in the 12-13 years age category in 2002. He then went on to become the overall winner of the 53rd Competition, held in 2007, for his artwork entitled ‘Rising Trout’. Cillian also won special merit awards in 2001, 2004 and 2006.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.