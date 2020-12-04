Festival of FeminsmS moves online

NCCWN Clare Women’s Network are moving their renowned Festival of FeminismS, Silence + Voice, online to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10th while also adapting to the restrictions imposed by COVID 19.

The webinar, Silence + Voice Speak Up Speak Out, takes place on Thursday, December 10th at 2:30pm until 5pm and is the first in a new series being organised by the Clare Women’s Network. It will see influential feminists from across Ireland, speaking up and speaking out about their lived experiences personally and professionally.

Project Coordinator of the Clare Women’s Network, Elaine D’Alton stated “Clare Women’s Network are excited to launch this series on International Human Rights Day which is also the last day of the International 16 Day campaign to raise awareness of Gender Based Violence, a very significant day and a hugely important campaign for women universally. The panel will discuss issues pertaining to feminism in Ireland, gender identity, human rights, gender based violence and racism. The panel will also explore how our past and current experiences create opportunities for an inclusive movement of women into the future.”

Speakers will include: Dr Ebun Joseph, Dr Phil Mullen, Carine Mambou, Jennifer Awoh, Salome Mbugua, Nompumelelo Mnyandu, Sharon Murphy and Clare native Victoria Olukitibi. The webinar is free to attend but you must register via Eventbrite (search Silence + Voice.) Irish Sign Language Interpreters will be present at the event.

When speaking about the silencing of women and encouraging women to use their voice, author, lecturer and race relations expert, Dr Ebun Joseph, said “Stories are powerful tools that can unsilence women. When women share their stories of abuse, trauma and injustice, it’s not an invitation to question the validity of their experiences. It’s a scary but courageous move to step out of the boundaries created for them to be in the world as people in certain ways. She’s ‘too loud’, ‘too angry’, ‘too bitter’, ‘too promiscuous’, ‘too drunk’ are silencing mechanisms that blame women for their abuse. Unsilencing of women is a human right. Stop the abuse. Unmute yourself. If you see it, name it. Save a sister!”

Head of Operations and Strategy with AkiDwA, the African Women’s Network and Commissioner for Human Rights and Equality, Salome Mbugua, highlighted the significance of this event, saying “Quite often women are left out even in discussions and meetings that are meant to shape policies in areas that affect their lives, as mothers and primary carers of their family they have first-hand experience of dealing with and handling issues, in particular with their daily experience of racism and discrimination, black women visibility and voices are taken for granted and are completed ignored. This webinar offers a platform for expression and opportunity to amplify the hidden faces, ambitions and voices of these people.”

Clare Women’s Network are hopeful that Silence + Voice Speak Up Speak Out will engage the public and ignite conversations around building solidarity and an inclusive feminist movement in Ireland.

Event details:

NCCWN Clare Women’s Network presents:

Silence + Voice Online Series Speak Up Speak Out

Thursday, December 1st 2:30pm – 5pm

To attend this webinar register via Eventbrite.

More information about the festival can be found on facebook.

This event includes ISL Interpreters.

The event is free but donations are welcome.