Gardaí investigate discovery of body in Kilrush

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body on the outskirts of Kilrush this morning.

It’s understood the body is that of a man who may have been missing for a number days. The man is understood to be in his 60s and from the Kilrush area.

Gardaí mounted a search this morning and requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

Members of the Kilkee unit were dispatched to the area while members of the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) team from Doolin Coast Guard station were requested to launched their drone as part of the search operation.

Shortly after 11.00am Gardaí located a body in an area on the Ennis Road on the outskirts of Kilrush. National Ambulance Service paramedics as well as units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilrush station also attended the scene which was sealed off.

The area where the body was located was examined by members of the Garda divisional crime scene investigation unit before the remains were removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí at Kilrush have launched an investigation into the discovery however it’s not believed that foul play is suspected.