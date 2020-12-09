Gardaí make drugs seizure in Kilrush

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí seized €1,900 of suspected drugs during a search in Kilrush, Co. Clare yesterday. 

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in West Clare, Gardaí from Kilrush executed a search warrant at a house in the Kilrush area at around 11am.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €1,500 of suspected cannabis herb and €400 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets along with a quantity of plastic bags. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Pat Flynn

