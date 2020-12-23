HSE issues ‘Keeping well this winter’ Information

This winter, more than any other, we are encouraging the public to make an individual Winter Plan, particularly with the impact of Covid-19, and to know how and where to access care when it is needed.

The HSE has produced a ‘Keeping well this winter’ leaflet to assist the public with their healthcare needs in the coming months. Localised to each county, the leaflet contains useful contact details for local health services including how to access your GP and Pharmacy, your Community Call support, your Injury Units and Emergency Department. Useful advice about accessing services in a Covid-19 environment is also included.

The leaflet is handy and easy to keep for reference and contains a space for people to add in their own GP and Pharmacy contact details for quick and easy access.

At a time when our acute hospitals and community healthcare services face increased pressures we are asking the public to open the right door this winter when it comes to their health. The local leaflet insert forms part of a national HSE awareness campaign on ‘Keeping well this winter’.

By increasing levels of awareness about the range of healthcare options available within the community and at Ennis, Nenagh and St.John’s Hospitals, the leaflet helps the public to avoid lengthy wait times at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick, which should be kept for the treatment of only the most seriously ill or injured patients.

Patients are also urged to avoid delay seeking help for any urgent symptoms such as chest pain or signs of stroke.

Speaking about accessing your local Emergency Department, Dr Gareth Quin, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, UL Hospitals Group said: “Our ED is open 24/7 for patients with serious injury or with unexpected illness such as heart attack, stroke and other life and limb threatening situations. If you find yourself in such a situation, never delay seeking help; you must come to the ED or call 112 or 999.

We have made changes in how we deliver emergency care as a result of the pandemic in order to keep patients and staff safe. The ED has two separate care pathways for patients, one for patients with significant risk of Covid-19 and another for patients with no symptoms of covid-19 and who are unlikely to have been exposed to the virus. If you have Covid-19 symptoms, please self-isolate and ring your GP for advice. If you are attending the ED, please wear a mask and if possible attend alone.”

Injury Units are operating as normal over the holiday period in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh Hospital. Injury Units treat non-life-threatening injuries in adults and children over five.

Injury Units are open as follows:

St John’s Injury Unit Limerick | 7 days | 8am – 7pm Ennis & Nenagh Injury Units | 7 days | 8am – 8pm. All are open 365 days a year.

Louisa Power, Chief Pharmacist, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said: “Community pharmacists play a vital role in the primary healthcare system, they can deal with health concerns quickly and professionally. There is no need to make an appointment and pharmacies across the Mid West are open late, on public holidays and over the weekend. Pharmacies have a private consultation area where you can discuss health concerns in private with the pharmacist”

“This Winter I would urge the public to take early action – Seek advice from your local pharmacy if you have a long term health condition and feel unwell before it becomes more serious. Many common winter and Christmas ailments such as headache, fever, colds, sore throats, coughs and heartburn can be treated by over the counter remedies. Always ask your pharmacist for the best advice. It may be necessary for the pharmacist to refer you to a doctor but, often, pharmacists will be able to advise and offer remedies without prescription but please make sure you wear a mask when attending your pharmacy.”

“Some pharmacies may be closed for a few days over Christmas or have reduced hours so it is important to make sure that you have ordered and collected your prescription medicines in advance. It is also a good time to replenish your first aid and medicines cabinet just in case. Remember to take your prescribed medicines with you if you are visiting friends and family”

Within the booklet the HSE is urging people to take the necessary actions to protect themselves from Covid-19, these actions will also help protect us from colds and flu.

Covid-19

If you develop symptoms you should self-isolate to protect other people, and phone your GP. Your GP consultation is free of charge. Do not go to the GP surgery or the hospital, because if you have the virus you could pass it on to somebody else. We are encouraging everybody to please keep your guard up, keep your numbers of contacts as low as possible, keep washing your hands and maintain social distancing. Avoid crowded places and please wear your face coverings in public.

Flu Vaccine:

With the flu season lasting from October to April it is important to avail of the flu vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge from GP’s and Pharmacists for people who are at risk of complications from the flu. This includes for the first time children aged 2 to 17 years.

The following groups of at-risk people should be vaccinated against seasonal influenza:

Everyone aged 65 years and over

Pregnant women

Anyone over six months of age with a long term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment…

Residents of nursing homes and other long stay facilities

People who have physical or intellectual disabilities, as indicated

Healthcare workers

Carers of people in medical at-risk categories

People in regular contact with pigs, poultry or water fowl.

It is important for all those in the at-risk groups to be vaccinated again this year as the virus strains in the vaccine have changed since last year.

Dr Mai Mannix, Specialist in Public Health, HSE Mid West said: “The risk of contracting the virus has not changed since it was first detected, people should be extra mindful of limiting their own exposure to risk as our restrictions are being lifted”.

She added: “I would encourage the public to also avail of the flu vaccine. It is another way to look after your health. Children are more likely than adults to get very sick from the flu, and they also may pass on the virus for a longer period of time than adults. By arranging a flu vaccine, you will help to protect yourself from a potential serious illness. You will also help others in your family and community by reducing the potential to spread the flu”.

The leaflets are being distributed across the Midwest week commencing December 21st through local newspapers in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, you can view or download your local leaflet here.