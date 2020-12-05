M18/J12 collision cleared

The northbound off-ramp at junction 12 of the M18 at Killoo has been cleared following an earlier collision.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 1.30pm.

Multiple Garda and National Ambulance Service (NAS) resources were initially mobilised to the incident while units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations were also dispatched.

No one was seriously injured in the incident which involved a number of vehicles. The occupants were assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics. Three ambulances attended the scene.

The off-ramp remained closed for a time while the vehicles were removed from the scene.