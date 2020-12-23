Motorcyclist seriously injured in East Clare crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured and a child taken to hospital as a precaution following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on the R352 road between Tuamgraney and Bodyke in the east of the county. It’s understood that the motorcycle collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The male motorcyclist, who is believed to have been working locally but living elsewhere in the county, was travelling home in the direction of Ennis at the time of the collision. It’s also reported that the motorcycle burst into flames following the collision.

It’s understood he suffered serious injuries in the crash while a child, who was travelling in the rear of the car, was taken to hospital as a to be assessed as a precaution. Both were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The main road from Tuamgraney to Ennis is expected to remain closed overnight pending completion of an examination by forensic crash scene investigators.

A number of National Ambulance Service resources and units of Scarriff fire brigade along with Gardaí.

Gardaí from Killaloe are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who travelled the route and has dashcam footage that might help the investigation, is asked to contact Gardaí on 061 620540.