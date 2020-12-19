New Ennis venture rated in World Top 10

An Ennis company, part of a very small industry in Ireland, has rated in the top ten ‘Escape Rooms’ in the World.

An escape room, also known as an “escape game”, is an interactive adventure game in which a group of players enter an immersive environment (the “room”) with a mission to accomplish.

The players must use their observation skills, communication, focus, logic, and creative-thinking to find clues and solve puzzles. Each puzzle you solve will bring you closer to achieving the mission of the game. To win the game, you must achieve the mission within the time limit (60 minutes) and without needing extra help (3 hints).

Escape Rooms Ennis is created and operated by husband & wife duo Connor and Sarah Donovan.

Sarah said: “We are so excited to let everyone know that our small little local business: “Escape Rooms Ennis” has been rated in the top ten Escape Rooms in THE WORLD in the 2020 Player’s Choice Awards. This is no small feat, as there were 3,176 nominations for 741 different games from 30 different countries!

The Escape Rooms entertainment industry is very new and small here in Ireland, but it is a huge industry in Europe and the U.S.A. It is remarkable to get an Irish Escape Room in the top ten against such heavy hitters.”

We were only just open for one year when the Pandemic struck, but we managed to gain a lot of fans and positive reviews in that time, and they have thrown their support behind us to get this ranking. We are so grateful to have made it to the 2020 finals. The race isn’t quite over yet, though. Now the final top games have to battle it out for 1st, 2nd and 3rd,” Sarah added.

To vote click here.

Click on the black “IN-PERSON” category and choose “Escape Rooms Ennis – The Banshee’s Curse” from the drop-down list. You can vote again once per day every day until the 30th of December when the top 3 will be decided.