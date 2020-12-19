New Shannon business to create jobs in 2021

A Shannon family has created a new beauty business and just recently launched Sundrops, a worlds 1st in combining skincare and a facial tanner.

Beauty by C.E.D is a family-run Irish business which believes Beauty & Comfort should go hand in hand. Run by 17-year-old Danielle, UL Student Ellen and mum Clare, they are currently looking for a commercial space in Clare and plan to create 15 jobs in 2021.

Sundrops are a unique combination of anti-aging skincare ingredients and skin illuminating tanning ingredients that will have your skin looking better than you ever imagined it could.

Clare Clarkson said: “If you want your skin to appear youthful and glowing and you want to reduce lines and wrinkles as well as improve your skins tone and texture, then Sundrops are for you! We have combined 24k Gold, Silk and Raspberry seed extract to deliver the most advanced facial tanner on the market.

I use Sundrops every second evening before I apply my night cream and I can honestly say that my skin has never been in better condition. The colour you will achieve with Sundrops is unique to you and the more drops that you apply the deeper the tan that you will see.”

“Sundrops are a worlds 1st. We have facial tanners, and we have skincare and now we have skincare and tan combined with Sundrops! A bug bearer for many people who love to apply a facial tanner is that it is not kind to their skin, it can cause congestion and breakouts.

Sundrops are odourless, extremely easy to apply and wear off naturally with no need for removers or scrubs. You will find that you can forgo foundation as your skin improves and appears more even in tone.

Adding 24k Gold to a facial tanner that is also a skin booting serum was a no brainier for us. The benefits of adding Gold to your skincare is well documented and it tackles so many skin concerns yet is suitable for all ages and all skin types,” Clare added.

The main benefits of Gold in Skincare are:

It reduces lines and wrinkles

Increases hydration

Naturally anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory

Treats uneven skin tone and skin texture

The antioxidants reduce spots

Gold simulates cell renewal

Increases skin elasticity

It is easily absorbed into the skin to make it health, fresh and radiant. Sundrops will slot seamlessly into your current skincare regime.

Available on BeautybyCED.com

To become a stockist please email hello@beautybyced.com