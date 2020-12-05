‘People with Passion’ celebrates 100 members

People with Passion is a group created by and for people with varying interests and talents where individuals can present their works or activities they’re passionate about.

The idea of the group is to encourage gifted people to show the world what makes the unique, what gives them that feeling of accomplishment and to share their love for what they do.

It makes us super happy that so many talented people from around the world join the project. As the community grows every week we are still looking for more talents and passions to showcase on our Facebook page. The online edition takes place every Saturday evening and we would love to encourage people to take part so if you yourself are passionate about something or you know someone don’t be shy, let the world see the amazing talents!

First edition of People with Passion took place in October 2019 in the Local Pub Lifford in Ennis. We hosted 25 people with different passions. With their colourful personalities the local was transformed into magical place full of art, craft, photography, music and most important of all, laughter. Very friendly atmosphere helped even the most shy of them all to shine.

People with Passion is not only about art and craft, we also have very talented martial artists, musicians and dancers. First edition was a huge success and we were very happy to give the artists and the visitors an opportunity to meet and get to know each other.

We had planned second edition of the event for April with a change of the venue to Lucas Bar but unfortunately we had to cancel due to the current situation. In those uncertain and weird times we didn’t give up on our dream and the idea of an online edition of the event was born. It’s a great way for us to be able to present all the talents and for anyone who’s interested to check them out from the safety of your own home.

Organiser Katarzyna Dabrowska said: I belive that every person has a hidden talent but some people have yet to discover their true passion. This group gives them the opportunity to do so and encourages them to show their works to a bigger audience.

You can find People with Passion on all the major social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, twitter.. We also have a website : www.peoplewithpassion.wordpress.com.

Organiser decided to make that a longer running online event so will only be showing 3 or 4 chosen people every week on weekends for a better opportunity to get to know them and their works.

We hope our community will grow and we can all meet when it’s safe to do so for another live event!

If you are interested in sharing your passion and joining the group simply write to us at: peoplewithpassionennis@yahoo.com. All you need to do is send us your profile picture, 3 pics (or 1 video) of your favourite creations and a short description of yourself written in 3rd person. It’s that easy! Everyone is more than welcome!