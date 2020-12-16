Shannon Airport launches festive campaign

Santa will have no problem navigating his way to Co. Clare and Ireland as he travels the world this Christmas Eve thanks to a festive initiative by Shannon Airport.

The airport, a Shannon Group company, has come up with a festive advertising campaign involving a redesign of the airport’s runway, the longest runway in Ireland. The runway has been reimagined as a magical Christmas tree bedecked with colourful Christmas lights and topped with a Christmas star.

The image will be sent express to the North Pole to bring some festive cheer to Santa and his team of reindeer as they plan their routes ahead of their epic annual journey to deliver presents to children all over the world.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “After a tough year for people in Ireland, we wanted to welcome Santa as he prepares to fly over Shannon Airport.”

“Christmas is still Christmas no matter what and a time of hope and joy, and we wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas in a festive way.”

People in Clare and Limerick will be able to enjoy the festive image as the campaign is rolled out across the region.

Shannon Airport will be open throughout the festive season and is the only airport in Ireland open on Christmas day. Staff have readied the airport for their visitors over Christmas who will receive the renowned Shannon Airport welcome. The airport’s terminal building has been decorated in true festive style and in addition, the airport’s COVID-19 charter will ensure that those travelling over the festive season can feel safe when travelling through the airport.