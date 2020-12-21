Shannon flights down 86% this Christmas

Passenger numbers through Shannon Airport over Christmas are expected to see a drop of almost 86% on 2019 levels as the global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact at airports in Ireland and around the world.

Commenting on expected passenger numbers at the airport over Christmas, a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “Just over 10,000 passengers will travel through the airport, compared to over 70,000 for the same period last year.

“Shannon Airport will be a much quieter place this Christmas with just three Ryanair services operating over the Christmas period to Stansted, Manchester and Wroclaw.

“2020 has been a really challenging year for the aviation and tourism sectors. Airports in Ireland and globally have been feeling the brunt of the pandemic. Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport for the first 11 months of 2020 are down 79% at just over 347,000 compared to over 1.6 million over the same period in 2019. While the planned roll-out of the vaccine is very positive news, recovery for the aviation sector will be slow.”

“Shannon Airport will be open throughout the festive season for intending passengers and is the only airport in Ireland to be operational on Christmas day. While we won’t be able to have our usual Christmas experience, our staff have readied the airport for passengers and will give them the renowned Shannon Airport welcome.

“The airport’s terminal building has been decorated in true festive style and in addition, the airport’s COVID-19 charter will ensure that those travelling over the festive season can feel safe when travelling through the airport. The onsite Covid-19 private testing centre at the airport, run by RocDoc, has introduced extended operating hours for Covid testing due to demand.”