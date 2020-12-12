Stunning new single/video from Susan Quirke

Lahinch-based singer, songwriter and musician Susan Quirke presents a stunning seasonal song and video that offer a balm for the system during these cold winter days.

Winter’s Here is the fourth release from the Oola, Co. Limerick native and it features some of Ireland’s leading musicians. They include acclaimed violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire, ex Lír guitarist Colm Quearney, Justin Carroll on keyboard, Graham Hopkins on drums, and Rob Malone on bass. It was mastered by David Odlum.

The track is accompanied by a heart-warming video with spectacular footage of winter nature scenes from around the world, taking music lovers on journey into the natural world.

Susan wrote the song about winter as a time for rest, reflection and renewal. She is also a meditation teacher and has performed at leading festivals including Electric Picnic and Body&Soul. She has more releases in the pipeline over the coming months. You can find Winter’s Here and previous releases on Spotify, Bandcamp, YouTube and on Susan’s website at www.susanquirke.com

“I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to stay in tune with the cycles of nature. Winter is meant to be a time of hibernation, quiet, stillness and rest. I’ve found that resisting these natural cycles can create stress and suffering. Too often we put immense pressure on ourselves in winter to push forward. There is a huge rest deficit in society, something I see many people struggle with as part of my work as a meditation teacher. So this song is also an invitation to rest and let go. You could say it’s a kind of meditation to help people drop back the gears and go easy on themselves until the warmer days of spring.” says Susan.