Taoiseach expected to confirm Level 5 lockdown

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the nation this evening and is expected to confirm a return to full Level 5 lockdown.

The move will see a return to the 5km travel restriction and a ban on home visits among other restrictions.

The cabinet is due to meet in emergency session this afternoon to discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has already outlined to the Taoiseach in writing, NPHET’s reasons for the nation being placed on a full-scale Level 5 lockdown a move that’s expected to be approved by the cabinet.

A Level 5 lockdown will see non-essential retail, gyms, leisure centres, golf courses and tennis clubs close again. The measures are also expected to come into effect within 24 hours.

It’s also believed that schools will remain open but could close in case of severe pressure being placed on the health service.